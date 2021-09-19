DUBOIS -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board recently on Route 119 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. It will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Sheetz and W&W Equipment. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this segment of Route 119 is 45 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for up to four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 47 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety Web site, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.