CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday addressed several, miscellaneous items of business.
The commissioners:
- opened four proposals that were received in response to the county’s RFP for its integrated municipal solid waste plan. Proposals were received from: Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority, Bellefonte; Greentree Landfill, Kersey; Wayne Township Landfill, McElhattan; and Waste Management, Moon Township. The proposals will now be reviewed and a recommendation will be presented at the Oct. 5 meeting.
- approved a purchase of service agreement with Valliere & Counseling Associates on behalf of Clearfield County Children, Youth & Family Services.
- approved two new hires, two employee transfers and three employee separations/retirements.
- approved the minutes of the Aug. 24 meeting.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.