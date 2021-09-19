Larry Smith served our country in the United States Air Force. Name: Larry A. Smith Born: August 30, 1949 Died: April 14, 2021 Hometown: Ringgold, Pa. Branch: U.S. Air Force Larry proudly served his country in Vietnam, serving with the U.S. Air Force. He also served his community through his memberships with the Apollo #3 and Ringgold Fire Departments. He […]

