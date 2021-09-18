REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Route 28 reopened early Saturday morning after two people were killed on Friday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreJeffersonPA.com that State Route 28 reopened on Saturday around 2:44 a.m. According to Clarion-based State Police, the fatal accident involving two vehicles happened around […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/update-route-28-reopens-after-double-fatal-crash-involving-motorcycle-vehicle/