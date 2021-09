Corey S. Bigelow, age 30 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, PA. Born on May 26, 1991 in Clare, Michigan, he was the son of David and Tracy (Cosgrove) Bigelow. They survive and live in DuBois. He had worked in the oil and gas industry, and previous […]

