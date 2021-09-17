BELLEFONTE – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 2 will host soon in Centre County.

During the job fair, applicants can learn about wintertime job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on-hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their résumé.

At the job fair, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for its Winter Maintenance Program and will administer a driving skills test for CDL drivers.

Available winter positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Clerks, Tradesman Helpers and Laborers.

“Winter maintenance can be challenging, but it is also a rewarding job,” said District Executive Thomas Zurat, P.E.

“We are always looking for hard-working people that want to make their community a safer and better place to live. Come visit one of our locations to learn how these jobs offer paths to permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”

The Job Fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the PennDOT District 2 Centre County Office listed below.

Date: Sept. 28; Location: 1000 E. Bishop St., Bellefonte

Computers will be available, and staff will be on-hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities.

