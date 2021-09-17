State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred Sept. 9 on Westover Road in Burnside Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a five-gallon can of gas that belonged to the victim. The theft was investigated and the can was returned; no charges will be filed as a result.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Sept. 13 in the Long John Silver’s parking lot, Clearfield. According to police, a call was received about a 29-year-old State College man who was under the influence and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, he was located in his running vehicle and determined to be under the influence of several controlled substances. He was placed under arrest and a search turned up suspected heroin. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained and police allegedly seized marijuana and mushrooms. The man was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw and later housed in county jail on a probation violation.
- Police received a report about a physical domestic in progress Sept. 9 on Village Road, Clearfield. During the incident, a 34-year-old Clearfield man allegedly injured the victim in an assault, as well as destroyed numerous belongings. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report about a domestic Sept. 13 in the area of Clark and Wrigley streets, Clearfield. During the incident, a 23-year-old Clearfield woman allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face, broke off his vehicle’s rearview mirror and smashed its windshield with a pair of hedge clippers. Charges were filed against the woman, identified as Haylee Dixon, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.