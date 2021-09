Elda Baumgartner, 79 of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born on October 15, 1941, in Banks Township, Indiana County, a daughter of the late Mont Guy Yeager and Louise R. (Bair) Yeager. Elda was a member of the Dora Evangelical Church. She enjoyed baking cookies and pies and playing Bingo. Dancing […]

