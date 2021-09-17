HARRISBURG – The Department of Human Services on Thursday announced that $278 million in American Rescue Plan funds appropriated by the General Assembly will be distributed to nursing facilities, personal care homes and assisted living residences in DHS’ Office of Long-Term Living system.

An additional $5 million is dedicated to providing grant funding of $15,000 per grantee for long-term care facilities to improve indoor air quality.

“COVID-19 has been an especially serious threat to our long-term care system throughout the past year and a half, and DHS has been doing everything in our power to ensure that the supports we provide have continued uninterrupted,” said Acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead.

“This federal funding will help us continue this work and sustain both providers and recipients of our services in the coming months.”

OLTL supports individuals with physical disabilities and older adults many who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid with their long-term care needs.

This includes more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians who receive long-term services and supports through the Community HealthChoices program and more than 45,000 Pennsylvanians who live in more than 1,100 personal care homes and assisted living residences regulated and licensed by OLTL.

The ARP funds must be used for COVID-19-related costs by nursing facilities, personal care homes and assisted living residences not otherwise reimbursed by federal, state, or other sources of funding.

Of the $282 million in ARP funds, $247 million will be allocated for direct nursing facility payments.

All nursing facilities currently eligible and enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program, Medical Assistance, will automatically receive this funding as of Sept. 15, 2021.

Personal care homes and assisted living residences will receive $30 million in ARP funds. Any nursing facility that is not enrolled in Medicaid, as well as all personal care homes and assisted living residences, must complete the Facility Acceptance Form and return it to OLTL for DHS to issue the payment.

DHS has published the amount each OLTL facility is qualified to receive on its website at https://www.dhs.pa.gov/providers/Providers/Pages/Long-Term-Care-Providers.aspx.

DHS is also providing grant funding of up to $15,000 per approved application to qualified long-term care facilities to help long-term care facilities reduce the risk of transmission of and occupant exposure to COVID-19.

Nursing facilities, personal care homes and assisted living residences that need assistance in indoor air management strategies are encouraged to apply. More information and the grant application can be found here.

For more information, visit www.dhs.pa.gov.