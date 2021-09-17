HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 236 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Sept. 11, bringing the county-wide total to over 9,700 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 9,726 total cases since March of 2020 and 171 deaths.

Of those cases, 7,117 were reportedly confirmed and 2,609 were probable. County-wide, 24,889 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,370,247 total cases since March of 2020 and 28,812 deaths, but 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The DOH also reported that there are 2,337 patients hospitalized state-wide with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3 – 9 is 9.1 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.

According to the CDC, as of Sept. 16, Pennsylvania ranks fifth nation-wide for total vaccine doses administered. Also, 67.5 percent of Pennsylvanians, age 18 years and older, are fully vaccinated.