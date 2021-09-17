CLEARFIELD – Lisa Coval, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library director, addressed Clearfield Borough Council with a library update Thursday night.

She reported the library has applied for the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) grant to replace and update the tower lights in the parking lot of the library as well as the directional lights for the flagpole.

The library plans to clean up and repaint the sign for the library with the grant money, as well.

Coval said there are some exciting things happening at the library, starting with an information night on Sept. 21 regarding their in-person story time program for children.

There is also a veterans history project that the library is working on to submit to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Veterans who are from Clearfield County are encouraged to come in and give an oral history to be a part of this project. Coval has a goal to interview 10 veterans by Veterans Day.

The borough approved the purchase of a 2013 Caterpillar backhoe for $28,270 from Cleveland Brothers, which meets the bid specifications.

There was also approval to advertise the Fall Cleanup schedule for 2021. The Fall Cleanup will include cardboard. Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves curbside, not into the street as that can obscure storm drains.

The borough will move forward with applying for a 902 Recycling Grant through the state Department of Environmental Protection. This large grant will help with giving the current recycling center a much-needed overhaul.

Residents are encouraged to please be mindful of putting proper recyclables in their respective bins at the recycling center and as a reminder that recycle pickup is the first and third Tuesday of every month.

Trick-or-Treat will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to coincide with Lawrence Township. Residents are encouraged to please leave your lights on if you would like to receive trick-or-treaters.

Solicitor Chip Bell mentioned that a resolution report for Stinky Run was sent to the state two months ago. Bell noted that the borough has done all they can for now and it is a matter of waiting on the state to see what else can be done.

Operations Manager Leslie Stott thanked everyone for their help and participation for the Sept. 11 Memorial Service that was held last Saturday. Stott also said that the borough appreciates their first responders, fire department and police department.