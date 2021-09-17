CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) held its annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

The annual meeting provides the opportunity for members of CAST to hear about the progress and plans of the non-profit organization and to elect board members for open positions.

Members attended the meeting, which was held at CAST, located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

The meeting began with the acknowledgement of CAST Board of Directors and officers: Lew Duttry, president; Leanne Kassab, vice president; Mason Strouse, treasurer; Greg Norris, secretary; and Autumn Burke-Dempsey, Jen Bush, Wendy Cline, Matt Hertlein, Dr. Richard Horton, ? Jan Moore Boyer, Scott Muirhead, Robert Roxby, Ryan Sayers, Chris Shaffer and Kate Wood, directors.

Following this introduction, Strouse provided a financial report, noting CAST’s success in attaining a $5,078 net revenue during the fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of a CARES Act grant, online fundraising and membership support.

The loss of season ticket sales in December of 2020 will once again be realized in December of 2021, as the organization has been forced to suspend remaining season shows to 2022.

For transparency, copies of tax reports were made available to any member who wished to see them, and questions were encouraged.

One member asked the balance remaining on the organization’s mortgage, and the response was “approximately $9,000.”

Strouse went on to share that the board has made the mortgage a priority since its reorganization six years ago, making payments toward the principle as often as possible. The board has made a goal to pay off the mortgage by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

The projects CAST successfully completed since the annual membership held a year ago were reviewed, as were the fundraising efforts held by the organization, and the use of grant funds received to support operating activities.

?Gayle Gearhart, artistic director, began a summary of the theater’s accomplishments throughout the past year despite the challenges brought to the organization by the pandemic.

She went on to share her gratitude for the 2020 season ticket sales that helped CAST through a difficult year. In 2021, Friday Night Live returned to the stage in the spring and Trivia Night fundraiser was successfully held in-person as well.

Gearhart realized a vision of hers to hold a show in the park, where “A Mid-Summer Night’s Dream” featured 45 children and was very well attended. A special thank you to the Ritz Theater for allowing the use of their restrooms and to Paulette Kitko, who served ice cream.

“We will follow CDC guidelines – we will spread out, mask, do whatever we need to do, but we will have shows,” Gearhart announced. “People are ready to come back!”

In addition to the return of Friday Night Live this fall, Gearhart announced live professional music shows have been planned.

People can enjoy the Tussey Mountain Moonshiners on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Fall Festival. The Nittany Knights will return Sunday, Nov. 21; and Stone Man, a dream child of CAST friend, Shawn Inlow, features mostly original music and will be held Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

The remainder of 2021 promises two additional shows, “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the end of October, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December.

Strouse returned to the stage to speak about a Sip ‘n Paint fundraiser to be held in conjunction with The Liddle Gallery, at Moena, on Sept. 25.

He also mentioned CAST’s inclusion in “All Together Now”, an international musical event available to 2,500 theaters worldwide, with performances Nov. 12-14.

Greg Norris talked about improvements to the facility, including new flooring in the upstairs dance studio, hallway and restrooms, as well as new theater lighting.

Leanne Kassab explained to the members that six of the 15, current board members, Autumn Burke-Dempsey, Lew Duttry, Matt Hertlein, Dr. Richard Horton, Ryan Sayers and Strouse are seeking re-election this evening, and two friends of CAST, Jennifer Grenus and Linda Lewis, are seeking to fill a vacant seat, open due to current board member, Robert Roxby, not seeking re-election at this time.

The election of the new board members ensued, providing each of the interested candidates the opportunity to speak to the membership.

Each stood and provided insight as to their interest, background, contributions and heart-warming tales of caring for the theater and its meaning to them personally and to the community.

Following the introductions, members cast their votes by ballot and, after the votes were counted, Kassab announced the new board members: Autumn Burke-Dempsey, Lew Duttry, Matt Hertlein, Dr. Richard Horton, Linda Lewis, Ryan Sayers and Strouse. The remaining eight board of directors will be retained.

“Congratulations to each of these individuals and thank you again to all our members, volunteers, event attendees and local community members and businesses who all have a role in helping CAST remain active,” Kassab concluded.

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) fosters the promotion of community interest in theatre, music, art, dance, photography, and theatrical productions for education, civic and benevolent purposes.

Your enthusiasm and continued support are needed to bring high-quality opportunities to the area. CAST is proud to announce the fulfillment of its mission this past year and plans to do so for years to come.

Please call CAST at 814-765-4474 during office hours on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., or visit online at ClearfieldArts.org to become a member or find volunteer opportunities. Individual memberships are available for $25/year.