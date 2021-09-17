You are not going to go hungry at this event. 20 talented men who love to cook are vying for the coveted “Golden Chef” award at the 2nd Annual “Men Who Cook” event Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Expo 1 in Clearfield.

A sample menu consists of Sheriff’s Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket, Parmesan Chicken Pasta, Italian Steak Sandwiches, Smoked Pork Tacos with Smoked Crema and Pineapple Salsa, Shrimp Canapes, Primitive Turkey, Corned Beef with Sauerkraut, “Lasagna’s Twisted Sister,” French Onion Potatoes and an array of soups, award-winning desserts and more. Watch the event page for the full menu details.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners. Come out and show your support and vote for your favorites.

Proceeds are to benefit the Stevie Livergood Memorial Dinner, a local humanitarian effort that delivers free dinners and fellowship to hundreds of homebound residents throughout the county each Christmas Eve.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at Visit Clearfield County, the After Dark or online here.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County and GANT News.