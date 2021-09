Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health. Born September 8, 1957 in Brookville, he was the firstborn son of the late Robert Allen Keck and Lela Mae Keck. He graduated from […]

