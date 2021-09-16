Dotts Motor Co., located at 316 E. Market St., Clearfield, was started by Droze A. Dotts (1896-1991) selling Model T. Fords in Curwensville.

Today, the building where Dotts Motor Co. had its start is the firehouse for Curwensville’s Rescue, Hose & Ladder Co.

The first floor contained a showroom with Model T’s, an office, parts room, restrooms and furnace room. Vehicles could be brought in for repair and would be driven up a ramp with a wooden deck to the service area on the second floor.

Another ramp from the second floor led to the third floor where there was a storage area for the chassis that were brought in by train and the vehicle bodies that came in another boxcar.

When shoppers came in to order their Ford, they could choose between a roadster, touring car or sedan and the Dotts employees would pick out the right parts and put it together.

Parts Manager Thurston & Dorse A. Dotts in parts department at Dotts Motor Co. on Filbert St., Curwensville, c1923

Fords were sold by Dotts’ firm from 1921 to 1931, when Droze dropped the Ford dealership and sold Chrysler, Plymouth, International and Diamond T. trucks.

In 1938, it was back to selling Fords. For a time, Droze had businesses in both Curwensville and Clearfield but made the permanent move to Clearfield in 1938.

Before the move to the current location, the businesses were established at two different sites on Third Street.

Then it was on to East Market Street. A permanent home was found when Droze began construction at 316 E. Market St., in 1937 and the building was finished in 1938.

A stone in front says “1937” and “Rebuild 1966” that Droze had placed by George Straw. His monument works was located across the street.

Droze spoke about the time he received a call one night from Henry Ford himself. Ford would often call new dealers to ask them questions about what they thought of their vehicles.

In 1947 when Ford died, Droze and his son Bob Sr. went to Detroit for the funeral. The funeral procession was delayed for Ford’s body was originally carried in a Cadillac until a Lincoln could be found!

Droze sold cars and Fords on tractors all over the county, and his family still owns and continues the business under the management of Droze’s two grandsons, Bob Jr. and Tom. They are celebrating their 100th anniversary next week.