Richard L. “Richie” Raybuck, age 53, of Reynoldsville, PA; died on Tuesday September 14, 2021. Born on November 7, 1967. He was the son of the late K. Foster Raybuck and Emogene Delp Raybuck who survives and lives in DuBois. Richie started in 2006 and has worked to the present as a Press Operator at Proshort Stamping Services in Brockway. […]

