James “Jim” Edward Metts, 77, a longtime resident of Richardsville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Jim had been a resident of Brookside Senior Living for the last year. He was born on September 5, 1944, to the late Francis Edwin and Lucille Anita (McDowell) Metts in Lake Charles, Louisiana. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-jim-edward-metts/