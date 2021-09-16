As we transition from summer to fall, don’t forget to complete some necessary tasks around the house. There’s no better time to get these repairs done.

Cooler weather is coming, and with it, a host of homeowner responsibilities to ensure comfort through autumn and winter. Though summer is the season for big-ticket projects, there are still some small home repairs you should make before fall begins in earnest. Don’t wait for the weather to get any cooler before you tackle these tasks.

Pre-Clean the Gutters

You probably don’t think of cleaning the gutters as something you should have to do until the leaves start falling. However, if you live in an area with heavy deciduous tree cover, you’ll want to give your gutters as much of a clean slate as possible. Even in summer, your gutters can take on dirt, pine needles and other bits of debris that start taking up valuable space. A quick flush of any summer residue is a wise move.

Scrub the Grill

It’s always melancholy to admit that we won’t be doing much more grilling this year. Char-broiled burgers give way to slow-cooked chili. We trade our steak-and-vegetable skewers for baked ziti. Meanwhile, the grill, lying dormant, can get gross. Old coals and residual grease shouldn’t sit idle until Memorial Day — you might find that some rodents have made a home there for the winter. Clean your grill now, not later.

Re-Caulk Skylights

Skylights bring even more much-needed sunshine into family rooms and living rooms. But without sufficient sealing, they can also bring unwanted rainwater. Don’t wait for leaks to send water cascading down. Be proactive and explore professional solutions to skylight maintenance.

Flush the Kitchen Sink

Have you noticed a case of the dreaded “sink stink”? As food makes its way down your kitchen sink drain, it doesn’t always travel all the way through the pipes. Sometimes, food just sticks around, rotting and smelling. Use the tried-and-true combo of baking soda, vinegar and boiling water to purge any residual food matter from the drain. Follow up by flipping the switch on the disposal, running some hot water and adding a few lemon peels to fight off the last of any lingering odors.

Change the Filter

A furnace filter isn’t a top concern when you’re only running the air conditioner. Now that the furnace is coming back into service, start fresh with a clean filter. You may want to further explore the wide world of air filters this fall, too. Perhaps a washable filter can save you money in the long run. If you or people in your household have suffered from bad allergies, try upgrading to a higher MERV rating.

Clean the Dryer Vent

We’re not talking about the lint trap in the dryer itself — you should be cleaning that filter out after every load of laundry. Rather, the vent that sends air outside can get clogged full of lint of its own, and cleaning that lint is among the minor home repairs you should make before fall. With your gas consumption set to rise in the cooler months, you don’t want to make your dryer work too hard.