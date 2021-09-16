State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of simple assault and harassment Sept. 11 on Oak Ridge Road in Jordan Township. During a domestic incident, a 48-year-old Coalport man allegedly assaulted two relatives. As a result, he was charged through the district court and lodged in county jail.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Sept. 5 in the area of McAteer and Hannah streets in Houtzdale Borough. During a traffic stop, the driver was found to have active warrants and taken into custody. A search allegedly turned up heroin/fentanyl in his wallet; consent to search his vehicle was granted and troopers located drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 36-year-old Flinton man, was taken to county jail and charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of simple assault and harassment Sept. 12 on Baughman Lane in Graham Township. As a result of a domestic incident that started in Jefferson County but continued in Clearfield County, a 32-year-old Falls Creek man was identified as Jade Brennan and charged with a warrant issued for his arrest.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of burglary that occurred Sept. 13-14 on Loch Lomond Road in Rush Township, Centre County. During the incident, a suspect allegedly made forcible entry into a concession stand at the Philipsburg-Osceola Memorial Field and removed approximately $40 in change from a donation box. The investigation is ongoing.