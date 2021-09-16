DUBOIS – DuBois City Council was updated Monday night on the city’s Maple Avenue projects.

By year’s end, the city plans to have finished the roadway from the Sheetz intersection to the crest of the hill.

Then, patch material will be used to smoothen Maple Avenue for winter and snow plowing.

“We hope the road will be finished from Park and Brady, or Sheetz, to the top of the hill,” City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said.

“That should be done – 100 percent – before snow flies. I’ll be honest [because] some of us are a little skeptical on that.”

The update also came with this repeated warning from Suplizio. “Things are going to get worse before they get better.”

City officials emphasized there’s still a lot of work to be done before completion of Maple Avenue.

It was noted that it’s actually multiple co-occurring projects, such as waterline, sidewalk and roadway replacement.

“This is long-range planning for our city,” explained Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, “whether it’s our reservoir or ball fields.”

Bernardo urged people to avoid travel on Maple Avenue, if at all possible.

Reservoir Project

Council reported people may temporarily notice cloudy water due to a maintenance/rehabilitation project at DuBois City Reservoir.

Council said two intake and discharge valves at the gatehouse will be replaced after being installed about 100 years ago.

The project will start in September and run into October.

Engineer Chris Nasuti said once complete, the city will be able to draw from several areas of the reservoir rather than a single point.

This, he said, will benefit city water customers because the city will draw from where tests show there’s higher water quality.