CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School District approved the second and final reading of revisions to their Philosophy of Education/Mission Statement on Wednesday evening that include the banning of Critical Race Theory. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) The board approved the updated Philosophy of Education/Mission Statement, which will have the following added: In order to offer […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clarion-limestone-board-gives-final-approval-on-ban-of-critical-race-theory/