CLEARFIELD – Are you looking for the perfect gift for the person on your list who is hard to buy for? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has the gift you’re looking for.

Purchase a 2022 Lottery Calendar for just $26. Each calendar has a three-digit number on it and this number is good for every day of 2022.

Cash prizes are awarded each day according to the money amount listed on that day on the calendar. Winning numbers are determined by the first three-digit Pennsylvania daily drawing held at 7 p.m.

It’s like purchasing 365 lottery tickets for only $26. To purchase your calendar, phone 814-765-2696.

Proceeds from the calendar sales benefit the CCAAA Centers for Active Living, Parkside Community Center, and the Houtzdale Family Service Center.

This year’s calendar can be purchased online at www.ccaaa.net. Calendars can also be purchased at the CCAAA office in Clearfield and Curwensville, Coalport, Kylertown and Mahaffey, Parkside Community Center, Houtzdale Family Service Center and the DuBois Chamber of Commerce.

The Centers for Active Living offer individuals a variety of services including the opportunity to maintain an active lifestyle, engage in activities that promote good physical and mental vitality, get connected with other activities located in the community, socialize and meet new people, share a meal with others, engage in the arts, listen to informative programs, use their skills as a volunteer, participate in various free health screenings, and much more.

All of the centers are looking for new and innovative programs that will entice consumers to visit and participate in activities.

If you have never been to a center, stop by and check it out. If you have an idea for an activity you would like to see at the centers, please let CCAAA know.

Programs and menus are listed in local newspapers monthly, and you can also see what is happening at each center online at www.ccaaa.net.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.