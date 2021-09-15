CLEARFIELD – Staffing shortages are continuing at the Clearfield County 911 Center.

On Tuesday, the county’s Salary Board temporarily approved an additional $200/week pay for “commissioner-approved” work duties for four individuals in management positions.

This includes 911 Director Dave McClure; Emergency Services Deputy Director Steven Smith; 911 Coordinator Jeremy Ruffner; and 911 Quality Assurance Kylie Collins.

Commissioner John Sobel said the additional pay is subject to an ongoing board review every 30 days, and 911 management will indicate in advance when a staffing need arises.

He said there continues to be staffing shortages and management isn’t allowed to ask for overtime but is filling in as dispatchers, as needed.

“We want to properly man our 911 Center and are running into similar issues, as we have in Children & Youth Services,” Sobel said. “We appreciate their willingness to do this for us.”

Sobel, Commissioners Tony Scotto and Dave Glass voted in favor. Controller Tom Adamson opposed. Glass noted there is a class of trainees and hopefully some will be ready in six to eight weeks.

“That will take some of the burden off,” Glass said.