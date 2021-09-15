DUBOIS – Penn Highlands DuBois Trauma Program met with representatives from the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission (CJDAC) on Sept. 8, to join forces in providing drug and alcohol screenings and brief interventions to the trauma and emergency department patients.

Penn Highlands Healthcare is excited to launch its partnership with the CJDAC. With this partnership, screenings, brief interventions and referral to treatments (SBIRT) will be initiated by the trauma service’s advanced practice providers.

If the patient requests assistance with substance abuse, a case manager from CJDAC will screen the patient further and refer the patient to treatment as necessary.

“When we started talking to the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission about partnering, both of our organizations were excited for this opportunity,” said Vicki Feldman, outreach and injury prevention coordinator at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “This partnership is going to allow us to help patients who struggle with substance abuse.”

“Many times, injured patients are involved in motor vehicle crashes because of alcohol intoxication. This union between the CJDAC and Penn Highlands Healthcare will bring drug and alcohol treatment services to not just the injured patient but to all patients who visit the emergency department at Penn Highlands DuBois,” says William Hoff, MD, trauma medical director.

Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission look forward to serving the community more effectively and efficiently with this partnership.