NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education issued a memo today to the Redbank School District and the Redbank teacher’s union giving November 3 as the last possible day the teacher’s strike can last. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) Redbank Valley Education Association has been without a contract for two and a half years, […]

