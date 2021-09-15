Do you know what eye color makes people the most sensitive to alcohol? If not, read on and learn about other interesting facts you didn’t know about alcohol.

There aren’t many substances in the world that are as versatile as alcohol. People produce and consume it in various ways, and there are also many social constructs surrounding it. Here are some interesting facts you didn’t know about alcohol.

Six Minutes to Kick In

Alcohol technically only takes about 6 minutes to start showing effects. The brain quickly reacts when alcohol is in the system. It’s because ethanol is a tiny molecule that is easily absorbed out of the stomach and small intestine and into the bloodstream.

Auto-Brewery Syndrome

Also called gut fermentation syndrome, this is a condition where the human gut can produce its own ethanol. It’s usually due to a diet extremely high in sugars or carbohydrates. This intestinal environment allows for fungi and bacteria to feast, resulting in a fermentation process. And yes, the condition gives the signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication.

Alcohol Doesn’t Make You Forget

If alcohol doesn’t make you forget, why can you wake up the next day without any memory of the night before? It turns out that when one has been drinking large amounts of alcohol, the brain just doesn’t hit “record.” Since there are no new memories created, there is nothing to remember come morning time.

All Liquor Is Clear

It’s the barrel that turns the liquid a different color. The type of wood that it’s kept in gives alcohol about 60 percent of its final flavor and 100 percent of its color. Also, using the barrel more than once can provide an even richer taste. You should drink certain liquors on their own to enjoy the subtle flavors.

Brown-Eyed Drinkers Have a Lower Tolerance

While it’s not fully understood, researchers think melanin (the pigment that makes the eye darker) makes people more sensitive to alcohol’s effects. Another team believed that it was more related to genetic differences rather than eye colors. Nonetheless, blue-eyed drinkers are slightly less affected by alcohol than those with other eye colors.

Alcohol has been a part of humanity for tens of thousands of years. Even though alcohol is a simple molecular compound, there are always many more interesting facts you didn’t know about alcohol to learn.