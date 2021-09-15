DUBOIS – On Monday night, DuBois City Council voted to approve that trick-or-treat will take place on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.

There’s been much discussion with other Halloween in the Park events being planned for Oct. 29-30. These included Ghosts, Ghouls and Goblins and a Trunk-or-Treat event.

This led to informal discussion to coordinate events, such as tentatively scheduling the Halloween parade for 5 p.m. Oct. 31; trick-or-treat often follows the parade.

City Solicitor Toni Cherry asked if the Halloween in the Park events take the place of trick-or-treat. Council then discussed whether it should be held Saturday, Oct. 30 or Sunday, Oct. 31.

But council recalled past public reactions over trick-or-treat times being on Saturday night. Because it was an “urgent interest,” Cherry had council add trick-or-treat to the meeting agenda.

Council then voted to set trick-or-treat for DuBois City on Halloween night, Sunday, Oct. 31, beginning at 6 p.m.