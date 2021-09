IRELAND – A dog stole the show during the Women’s All-Ireland T20 Cup cricket semi-final match when it ran out onto the pitch and stole the ball. The cameras were rolling during Saturday’s game between Bready and CSNI when the canine darted out onto the pitch and ran off with the ball. Read the full story here.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/say-what-dog-steals-ball-during-cricket-match-in-ireland/