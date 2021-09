Robert L. “Bob” Fox went to be the Lord on September 12, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. at the Clarion Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 92 years old. Bob was married to June Avanelle Miller on June 3, 1948 in Mayport. She went to be the Lord on September 8, 2015. Bob was born on November 19, 1928 to the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-l-bob-fox/