State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of identity theft Sept. 9 on Edwards Street in Chester Hill Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly opened a mortgage and credit card account in the victim’s name. Currently, it’s believed that they didn’t receive any money, as it was caught by the victim and their bank. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of a theft Aug. 23 at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, Woodland, Bradford Township. Sometime between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, someone allegedly removed narcotics from the clinic. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of criminal mischief Sept. 4 on Back Street in Covington Township. During the incident, a large group of side-by-sides traveled up and down the roadway, and it’s believed they caused damage to the victims’ mailboxes.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Sept. 1 in the area of Sixth and Telcott streets in Morris Township. During the incident, a 48-year-old Hawk Run woman was allegedly in possession of drug paraphernalia.