CLEARFIELD – It was a fitting day to honor local first responders.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie No. 812 of Clearfield, held a benefit dinner on Saturday, Sept. 11, where the Aerie members raised money to donate to local fire and police departments.

The Aerie gave first responders a free chicken barbecue dinner, and was able to donate $15,000 ($1,500 each) to the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, Clearfield Borough Fire Department, Lawrence Township Station 5, Lawrence Township Station 7 as well as Hyde, Lecontes Mills, Goshen Township and BJW Fire Departments.

Past Worthy President and Current Vice President of the Aerie, Steve Biancuzzo, along with Clearfield Borough Councilman and F.O.E. member Steve Livergood led the presentation with several remarks and donation checks were presented to the respective representatives of each department.

The Aerie would like to thank all of those involved in helping with the benefit dinner, as well as their members that made it possible to donate to their local first responders. They would also like to thank each and every first responder for their service and sacrifice.

Sitting, from left, are: F.O.E. President Anthony Schultz; Glen Richey Station 7, Brian Witherow; Glen Richey Station 7, Ray Graham; Lecontes Mills Fire Department, Robert Blake and Mason McGuire; and Borough Councilman and F.O.E. member Steve Livergood.



Standing, from left, are: F.O.E. Secretary Justin Hainsey; Clearfield Borough Fire Deputy Chief Andrew Smith; Lawrence Township Station 5 Captain Steven Smith, James Tarbay and Lieutenant Randy Peacock; BJW Fire Department T. Jay; Goshen Township, Ed Leigey; F.O.E. Chaplain Joe Biancuzzo and F.O.E. Vice President Steve Biancuzzo.