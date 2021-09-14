CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) would like to congratulate the 2021 September graduating class of Certified Nurse Aides (CNA).

Students who completed the 126-hour Certified Nurse Aide training are eligible to take the Pennsylvania Nurse Aide Competency Exam and enroll in the CNA registry for Pennsylvania.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics report that employment opportunities for CNA’s will grow by 21 percent by 2022.

To learn more about CNA opportunities for adult students or to register for the next CNA class at CCCTC, please call 814-768-4603.

In the front row, from left to right, are Jen Ryen, CNA instructor; Asha Fulmer; and Bobbi Yatsco, Ridgeview CNA and CCCTC CNA graduate.

In the back row, from left to right, are: Adam Ryen, CNA instructor; Tiana LaRock, Ridgeview CNA and CCCTC CNA graduate; Christine Cupp; Shannon Shape, Ridgeview CNA and CCCTC CNA graduate; Reyna Reynolds; and Brenda Johnson, Ridgeview LPN.