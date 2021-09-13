CLEARFIELD – Visit Clearfield County is currently accepting applications for its 2022 grant and sponsorship programs.

Seventy-five thousand dollars is available for tourism promotion, $25,000 is available for a tourism attraction plan and $75,000 is available for sponsorships.

In accordance with state guidelines, portions of collected Clearfield County Hotel Tax revenues are allocated each year to support the county’s tourism assets.

Awards are granted based on merit to qualified applicants, as determined by the Visit Clearfield County Board of Directors.

Clearfield County Tourism Promotion (CCTP) funding is available to help Clearfield County tourism attractions and businesses advertise to attract visitors from outside of Clearfield County.

A Clearfield County Tourism Attraction Plan (CCTAP) project would need to enhance the “stay-ability” of Clearfield County within Clearfield County.

For every one hour of travel time, VCC needs four hours of entertainment to generate an overnight stay. Projects building on natural, historical, cultural or recreational assets are preferred.

Qualifying applicants might be individuals looking to build upon an existing attraction/business that will add a separate but related feature, or a new attraction/business that would potentially generate more overnight stays.

Clearfield County Tourism Promotion (CCTP) and the Clearfield County Tourism Attraction Plan (CCTAP) grants are made on a cost reimbursement basis following a process of application, review, approval and completion.

Receipt of the CCTP and CCTAP award is contingent upon submittal of receipts from bona fide trade’s people. The applicant must submit documentation for the total and final cost of the project.

All the dollars must be spent or accounted for and the close out report must be completed by Dec. 2, 2022 or the grant being awarded will be forfeited.

A 25 percent cash match equal to the grant amount is required for all awarded CCTP and CCAPF projects. For example, a request for $1,000 should document a $250 cash match ($1,250 total project cost) in the appropriate section of the grant application.

The Sponsorship Program is a competitive program and is not guaranteed to any or all applicants. The perfect applicant for this funding would be an organization or attraction hosting an event that spans over several days and would have potential to generate overnight stays.

Events that would be continuing and offer more than a onetime experience for visitors will be given extra attention. This funding is intended to be used for the purpose of supporting the mission of Visit Clearfield County.

Proper documentation must be provided before funds will be issued to awardees. The intention of this funding source is for Visit Clearfield County to be the primary sponsor of the proposed event.

Applicants may apply online at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org under the partners tab or applicants can stop by the office for a copy of the grant and/or sponsorship applications.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, 2021. Applicants will be notified on Jan. 12, 2022 if they have been awarded the grant and/or sponsorship.

Applicants may call 814-765-5734 and set up an appointment if they need help with the grant or sponsorship application.

For more information about Visit Clearfield County, please visit at 208 Plaza Dr., in Clearfield or visit its Web site at www.visitclearfieldcounty.org.

You can also follow on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram so that you can stay up to date on new events and happenings in the area.