Mary M. Russell, Age 74 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, September 11, 2021 at McKinley Health Care in Brookville, PA. Born on September 6, 1947 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Rose (Petrucci) Calderone. On January 20, 1968, he married her husband of 53 years, Donald E. Russell. He survives. Mary was a 1965 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-m-russell/