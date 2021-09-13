CLEARFIELD – Lock Haven University’s Clearfield was busy over the later part of the summer gearing-up for a new academic year.

Valerie Dixon, acting director of the Clearfield campus, along with Drs. Darlene Ardary, Michael J. McSkimming, AnnJane Ross and Amy Way, began the process by participating in two virtual orientation programs hosted at the Lock Haven main campus in June.

The initial orientation programs were followed by three in-person programs, which were attended by 43 students at the Clearfield campus.

In addition to faculty participation including Ardary, McSkimming, Ross and Way, the in-person orientation programs also included Mathew Grayo, the new Clearfield activities coordinator and Trinity Werstler, student success specialist.

“Orientation is a special day and being in-person made it even better,” Dixon said. “Seeing future students in-person was amazing and I look forward to seeing them all grow into future professionals and part of the Clearfield community.”

In addition to being active in welcoming new students to the campus, the folks at Clearfield demonstrated their community spirit by participating in the annual Clearfield parade.

The parade is a significant event in the community as it highlights the area’s opportunities and symbolizes the beginning of the annual Clearfield Fair.

LHU’s Bald Eagle mascot, Talon, (McSkimming), was escorted by criminal justice student, Breanna Maines, Grayo, Dixon and Ross – all greeting the many folks along the parade route.

“The parade was an amazing event,” Grayo said. “It was exciting to see the community come out and support us. For my first parade, it was incredible and I was honored to be involved in it.”

For more information on Lock Haven University Clearfield, visit www.lockhaven.edu/Clearfield, email clearfieldadmissions@Lockhaven.edu or call 814-768-3405.

LHU Clearfield offers nine undergraduate majors, including bachelor and associate degree programs. LHU is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, the largest provider of higher education in the Commonwealth.