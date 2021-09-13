JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett released a statement on Friday to let the community know his office will not prosecute violations of the state-issued order mandating face masks in schools. In the release, Burkett said that his office has been receiving phone calls and other communications from concerned cities asking for his stance on […]

