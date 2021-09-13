State police at Clearfield
- State police reported firearm and drug violations Sept. 6 on Lamb Drive in Morris Township. According to state police, 36-year-old Michael Strohecker of Fallentimber was on his motorcycle and found to have warrants, as well as to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Consent to search was denied and his motorcycle was towed to the barracks. Strohecker was taken to county jail where he was housed on his warrants and a search warrant was obtained. The search allegedly turned up a stolen handgun, suspected methamphetamines, heroin/fentanyl and various drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police were dispatched to a Clearfield residence for a psychological emergency. Police arrived and found a male had severe lacerations to his arms. EMS arrived on-scene and the male was flown to a trauma center.
- Police responded to Nichols Street where a vehicle’s passenger-side mirror had struck a male bicyclist. EMS was summoned to evaluate the male, but no injuries were observed by police.
- Police imitated a vehicle stop along South Second Street for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, police allegedly located several items used to ingest marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine.
- Police were called to Nichols Street for a possible water break. Police spoke to a representative with the water authority, who advised they were aware of a leak at that location.
- Police reported that a bicycle was removed from a garage along Merrill Street.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police reported that a vehicle was vandalized while it was parked along Daisy Street. Police found several marks indicating that a sharp object was used to damage the paint on the vehicle.
- Police received a burning complaint. Upon arrival, police found an individual using a fire to cook food. No violations were observed.
- Police initiated a traffic stop along South Second Street for a traffic violation. As a result, a male is facing firearm charges along with that as related to possession of narcotics.