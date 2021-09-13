Here is your chance to win 2 tickets to the Men Who Cook event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

You are not going to go hungry at this event! Join us for a fun-filled evening of food and entertainment at the 2nd Annual “Men Who Cook” event Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Expo 1 in Clearfield.

We’ve rounded up local men in our community who love to cook and will showcase their culinary creations to benefit the Stevie Livergood Jr. Memorial Dinner. Some menu items include: Sheriff Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket, Asiago Chicken Pasta, Italian Steak Sandwiches, Pork Carnitas, French Onion Potatoes and an array of soups and award winning desserts.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering samples of their “specialties in pursuit of the Golden Chef Award. Participants vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners. Come out and show your support and vote for your favorite!

Advance Tickets: $20 per person and can be purchased at Visit Clearfield County, the Afterdark or online at here: https://gantnews.com/men-who-cook/ Event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!