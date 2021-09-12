CLEARFIELD – Tickets are now on sale for the 2nd Annual “Men Who Cook” event.

Over 20 area leaders and local men who love to cook will showcase their culinary creations to benefit the Stevie Livergood, Jr. Memorial Christmas Eve Dinner.

The BYOB event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Expo 1 building in Clearfield beginning at 5 p.m. with all the men offering samples of their “specialties.” The audience votes for their favorite dishes by providing tips in a jar located at each station. The cooks who raise the most funds win the coveted “Golden Chef” awards and will reign as the local celebrity chef in their division. This year’s event will feature a “pro” category and an “at home chef” category.

The event will also feature a raffle with various cooking and grilling items.

Attendees to the 2019 event did not go home hungry as they feasted on menu items such as beef brisket, chicken pasta asiago, BBQ ribs, shrimp tacos, beef wellington, stuffed chicken breasts, italian meatballs, goulash, lasagna, smoked buffalo chicken pasta, canapes, soups, casseroles and award winning desserts. The 2021 line-up will be announced pre-event.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Reserve your tickets today and join us for a fun-filled culinary evening.

Men Who Cook is hosted and sponsored by GANT News and Visit Clearfield County.

The Stevie Livergood, Jr. Memorial Dinner is an all- volunteer local humanitarian effort that serves free dinners and provides fellowship to approximately 1,000 disadvantaged or homebound residents throughout Clearfield County on Christmas Eve.