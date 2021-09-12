RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, September 12. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week! The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available! The daily specials are as follows: Sunday, September 12 – Stuffed Pork Chops Monday, September 13 – Chili […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-the-korner-restaurant-is-offering-stuffed-pork-chops-today-daily-specials-throughout-the-week-dine-in-and-take-out/