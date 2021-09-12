By reviewing the challenges firefighters face when putting out fires, we can begin to think of solutions to these terrifying, horrific problems.

Firefighting is one of the most difficult jobs on the planet. It combines unthinkable danger with backbreaking labor. As a society, we should endeavor to minimize thechallenges firefighters face when putting out fires. We owe them that much. The following article explores some of these challenges.

Low Staffing

Townspeople all around the United States are in jeopardy because their local fire stations do not have the proper staffing to manage their immediate needs. As municipalities in the United States cut funding, it is becoming more difficult for departments to comply with OSHA requirements.

Ensuring Safety

When compared to the general population, firefighters have a 250 percent greater risk of contracting cancer. Furthermore, deaths that occur on the job are a real hazard for firefighters. In 2019, 48 firefighters died on-duty, according to the National Fire Protection Agency. The most common cause for death is heart attack.

We have also seen how firefighting impacts behavioral health issues. Depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal ideation are common problems for our heroes, especially because many firefighters do not seek help or lack the proper insurance. Chiefs often do not have the resources or training to know how to help firefighters dealing with mental illness.

Getting Water To Faraway Locations

One of the biggest challenges firefighters experience is finding a way to access a steady source of water to put out large fires. When wildland fires ravish faraway locations, it becomes especially necessary to either collect water nearby or bring water with you.

Since there is no guarantee that the fire will be near a source of water, wildland firefighters must be equipped with portable water tanks. The uses of portable water tanks are manifold, but they are collapsible tanks that are moved from one site to another.

Improving Communication

Among the major challenges firefighters face when putting out fires, one that has witnessed substantial changes in the past few years is difficulties with communication. The advent of mobile devices allows for exciting opportunities, but many departments do not have the resources to completely modernize. More departments are dropping traditional pagers and radio dispatches in favor of smartphone apps that connect chiefs to firefighters. But many more departments will need to adopt this practice for it to become normalized.