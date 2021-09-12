DUBOIS – A benefit dinner will be held for Cindy Rolls to help out with long-term medical expenses related to serious injuries she sustained in a motorcycle accident.

It will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at the DuBois Country Club, 10 Lakeside Ave., DuBois. Cost for dinner is $12; meals will be available to-go only.

Dinner is chicken cordon bleu, butternut squash ravioli in brown butter and sage sauce, garlic butter green beans, homemade spinach and mushroom risotto and chef’s choice dessert.

A Chinese auction will also be held during the benefit. For tickets or more information, please call Kyra Gray at 814-661-9960 by Sept. 17.