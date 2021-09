William Williams served our country in the United States Army. Name: William J. Williams Born: December 23, 1930 Died: July 26, 2021 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Mr. Williams was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, having been awarded an Occupational Medal and a National Defense Service Medal. Bill was very patriotic his entire lifetime and loved […]

