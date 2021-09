FLORIDA – A Florida sheriff’s deputy, who is also a beekeeper, came to the rescue when a tree fell on a Florida home, causing hundreds of bees to swarm. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a large tree fell on a home in DeLand, causing the hundreds of Italian honey bees living in the tree […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/say-what-fallen-tree-causes-hundreds-of-bees-to-swarm-at-florida-house/