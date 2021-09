Marilyn Linnea (Johnson) Becker, age 91, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones, on September 9, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born September 11, 1929, in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of Walter and Mabel Johnson. On July 19, 1952 she married Arnold Becker and they began a memorable life together. Arnie preceded her in death on October […]

