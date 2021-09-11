MEYERSDALE -The long trip down Route 219 south to Meyersdale became a pleasant ride back home on Friday night as the Curwensville High School football picked up its second win of the 2021 season by knocking off the Red Raiders by a score of 35-7.

Senior running back Thad Butler ran for well over 100 yards and scored three times as the Golden Tide won the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Butler opened the scoring on a 10 yard first quarter run with 1:04 left before the second.

Jake Mullins added the extra point to give Curwensville a 7-0 edge moving on into the second quarter.

The Tide scored twice in the second 12 minutes of action as quarterback Dan McGarry found Mullins on a 19 yard TD pass and then with just 31 ticks before the intermission Butler ran 76 yards for another Curwensville score as Mullins added both extra points and the Tide went up 21-0 at the break.

It looked like the Red Raiders would make a game of it, opening the second half and scoring on an 80 yard drive as sophomore Bryson Hetz ran it in on a seven yard scamper. The extra point attempt failed but Meyersdale had new life, for a little while, trailing now just 21-6.

Curwensville had other plans on the night and answered with a seven yard Butler touchdown run as Mullins tacked on the extra point to make it 28-6 after three.

There would only be one score in the fourth and final quarter and it was senior Ty Terry returning an interception 77 yards for the game’s final tally with another Mullins PAT to follow.

Meyersdale had three turnovers, two fumbles and one interception, while the Tide had just one turnover, an interception.

The Golden Tide (2-1) play a home against Glendale (1-1) next Friday with kick-off set for 7 pm.

Listen to the Curwensville-Viking game on WOKW-FM 102.9, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 pm.

SCORING SUMMARY

CURWENSVILLE 7 14 7 7 35

MEYERSDALE 0 0 6 0 6

CURW MEYS

1ST QUARTER

CURW 1:04 Thad Butler 10 yard run

Jake Mullins PAT 7 0

2ND QUARTER

CURW 4:48 Dan McGarry 19 yard pass to Mullins

Mullins PAT 14 0

CURW :31 Butler 76 yard run

Mullins PAT 21 0

3RD QUARTER

MEYS 6:08 Bryson Hetz 7 yard run

PAT failed 21 6

CURW 3:12 Butler 7 yard run

Mullins PAT 28 6

4TH QUARTER

CURW 5:46 Ty Terry 77 yard interception return

Mullins PAT 35 6