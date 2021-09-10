HARRISBURG – The Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania General Assembly—President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre/Mifflin/Juniata/Huntingdon), Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin)—wrote a letter joined by Senate Health and Human Services Chairman Michele Brooks (R-Crawford/Erie/Mercer/Warren) and House Health Committee Chairman Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) to Gov. Tom Wolf and Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam seeking more specific COVID-19 data from the Wolf administration.

“We are writing to request from you receipt of more specific COVID-19 data daily updates, to include not only new COVID-19 case numbers, number of patients hospitalized and percentage recovered as specified on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard, but specific data that includes breakout information for cases regarding individuals age 18 and under,” the letter reads in part.

“It is also important that we are able to review metrics that include case counts for individuals who are unvaccinated as well as vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“It remains important for all of us to be fully aware of the current situation and future outlook; and all Pennsylvanians, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, deserve to know how their respective group is performing.”