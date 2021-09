MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are looking for a local man who is missing and considered endangered. According to information released by the Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Keith Rankin was last seen Thursday, September 9, around 11 a.m. in the area of Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police believe Rankin may be at special risk […]

