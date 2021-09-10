DUBOIS – Due to the increased testing demand causing the shortage of rapid test kits as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Highlands Healthcare advises patients using outpatient services for COVID-19 testing may experience a delay in receiving results.

This delay is due to specimens needing to be sent to the reference lab for testing. Penn Highlands Healthcare extends their appreciation to the community for their patience and understanding.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or that have been exposed can walk-in to PH QCare locations, PH Huntingdon Urgent Care, schedule a test at a PH outpatient lab testing location, or call their primary care physician for assistance.

Patients should not go to the emergency room for testing, but individuals experiencing severe, life-threatening symptoms should seek emergency care immediately. Call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.

For more information including COVID-19 Vaccine updates, visit www.phhealthcare.org/coronavirus.