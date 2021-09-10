Detour has been lifted

FERGUSON TOWNSHIP – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new bridge in Clearfield County is now open to traffic.

The bridge spans Campbell Run on Route 3016 (Marron Road) between Route 729 and Route 3005 (Irvona Road) in Ferguson Township.

Since mid-August, crews were working to replace the old bridge with a new box culvert. An average of almost 400 vehicles crosses the structure each day.

With the new bridge open, the detour around the work zone has been lifted. The detour made use of Route 729, Route 3022 (Ansonville Road), and Route 3005 (Irvona Road).

This replacement was a cooperative effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and contractor Jay Fulkroad & Sons Inc. of McAlisterville, Pa.

PennDOT performed excavation, demolition of the old bridge, placement of the new box culvert, and back-fill. The contractor paved the roadway approaches and installed guiderail.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.